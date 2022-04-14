Business
Foreign airlines’ ticketing platforms withdraw decision to charge Nigerians in dollar
APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) has recalled and cancelled the notice it made to its trade partners to issue air tickets in the United States Dollars (USD).
In an earlier notice, the group indicated that effect from April 19, 2022, some foreign airlines would start accepting issuing of tickets in United States dollars and no more in Naira.
The earlier notice to commence issuing tickets in dollars sparked reactions across the sector.
Read also: World Bank warns Nigerians to expect tougher months ahead
In a fresh notice issued to its trade partners, Thursday, at 11:22 am, APG declared: “This serves to recall and cancel the notice we sent out yesterday, the 13th April 2022. Kindly disregard the said notice. Sales will be continued in the Nigerian Naira. We regret any confusion the earlier notice may have caused.”
In the first notice issued by APG, the group had declared that with effect from April 19, 2022, airlines on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreements (IET) would start accepting issuing of tickets in United States Dollars and not Naira
The group attributed its decision to the difficulty many foreign carriers were facing in repatriating their funds running to N117.6 billion trapped in Nigeria and other countries coupled with scarcity and unstable forex.
