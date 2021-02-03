Foreign herdsmen responsible for killings, kidnappings –Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the ongoing killings and kidnappings in the state are being perpetrated by foreign herdsmen.

The governor had served a quit notice recently to herdsmen in the state to vacate its forest reserves.

Mr Akeredolu spoke during the visit to his office by Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘F’ of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Dora Amahian, on Tuesday.

He said the killer herdsmen might be Fulani but they are not Nigerians.

He added that “We all know what this service is established to do. It’s clear to us. The number of people who come into Nigeria through the land border is becoming alarming.

“Knowing your efforts to secure our borders, we are worried about some foreigners that come in and are almost permanent in our forest reserves. I know a number of criminal activities that are being perpetrated in our reserves that are done by foreigners.”

“I think there must be collaborations; collaboration with other security agencies. That way, you can function well and achieve more result. Collaborate with security agency like Amotekun.”

In her reaction to the governor’s comment, Mrs Amahian lauded Mr Akeredolu for his continuous support.

She said “the governor has passion for good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy which has been seen in the peaceful co-existence of the diverse people of the state.”

