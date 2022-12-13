Foreign investors withdrew N171bn from Nigeria’s capital market in 10 months – Report

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has revealed that foreign investors withdrew a total sum of N171 billion from the capital market between January and October this year.

The NGX disclosed this in its monthly foreign portfolio investment report published on its website and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

The investors also invested N171.3 billion during the period.

This implies that these portfolio investors left just N6.83 billion in Nigeria equities.

In 2021, the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) staked N156.3 billion and took away N173.32 billion.

The monthly breakdown showed that in January 2022, foreigners invested N18.10 billion in stocks but took out N23.21 billion from the market.

They brought in N20.86 billion and took out N24.57 billion in February.

In March, foreigners invested N16.37 billion in Nigerian stocks but took out N25.80 billion.

Foreign investors withdraw from Seplat after President Buhari rescinds approval on ExxonMobil deal

In April, foreign inflows into the market were N15.02 billion while N12.06 billion was taken out of the market by foreign portfolio investors.

The foreigners invested N25.53 billion in Nigerian stocks in May and took out N19.7 billion; in June they invested N24.63 billion in stocks and moved out N17.56 billion from the market.

The Summary of stock transactions as of October 31 showed that foreign inflows into the stock market were worth N13.68 billion while the foreign outflow was N16 billion.

The foreign inflow into the Nigerian capital market was N15.78 billion while N12.43 billion was recorded as an outflow by foreign investors in August.

In September, foreigners invested N10.08 billion in the stock market but moved N9.59 billion out of the market while in October they invested N18.16 billion in stocks but went away with N10.39 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now