Foreigners buy gold with arms in Zamfara —Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, lamented on Monday that some foreigners exchanged arms for gold and other precious stones in the state.

The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after he held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the situation was contributing to the security challenges in the state.

The governor also identified illegal mining as one of the challenges facing the state.

Matawalle said: “It is very important to us as a government, particularly on the issue of insecurity, to know the cause of insecurity.

“Zamfara State is blessed with many mineral resources and some people outside the country come in to buy gold and other precious stones and sometimes, instead of paying people, they pay with arms.

“I did some investigations. So, the state government will be buying some of these minerals so that we can block that chain.

“The state government is engaging the miners. We will be buying some of this gold from them with the limited resources we have.”

