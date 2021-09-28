Connect with us

Forensic expert reveals action Baba Ijesha performed on Princess’ 14-year-old ward

Published

7 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, September 28, a forensic report unveiled by a witness, Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode to Special Offenses Court in Ikeja revealed that the embattled Yoruba actor, James Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, inserted a car key into the private area of comedienne, Princess’ 14-year-old ward.

Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode who is a child forensic expert, narrated how the suspect allegedly groomed and defiled the minor.

Led in evidence by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Ajayi-Kayode said that the alleged victim was relaxed, cooperative and could recall events when she was being interviewed.

“The clinical presentation of child abuse was quite evident.
The perpetrator engaged the child in immoral activity when she was seven years old, on two occasions.”

READ ALSO: Baba Ijesha asked me out in 2013 – Princess

The statement reads further;

“On the 19th of April 2021, he molested her, touching her body.

He told her: ‘I touched you some years back, you are so grown, so developed. Do you have a boyfriend? We have some unfinished business’. These are the clinical presentations of child molestation.

“These are the dynamics of child molestation and the modus operandi of perpetrators – inculcation of secrecy, intimidation, threat or coercion,” she said.

“He asked the child if he should remove his ‘masculine functionality’ and asked her to sit on his lap. He told her not to tell anybody. The perpetrator also inserted his car key into her private area and asked her not to tell anyone,” Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode added

Justice Oluwatoyin adjourned the trial to October 20 and 21 for further hearing.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Baba Ijesha was on June 16 arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State for alleged child molestation and attempted r*pe of a minor.

