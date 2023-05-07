Forestry service arrests 150 hoodlums in Bauchi

Men of the Nigeria Hunters and Forestry Security Services have arrested 150 hoodlums terrorizing communities in Bauchi State.

The State Commander of the Service, Aliyu Umar Shayi, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi, said the operatives also seized trucks and buses loaded with bags of charcoal belonging to violators of the State Forests Conservation Act.

He said the hoodlums aged 22 years were arrested with dangerous locally-made weapons on a trip to Yankari Games Reserve.

Shayi said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that while at the Yankari Games Reserve, the suspected hoodlums use the opportunity to interact with their counterparts from neighbouring Plateau and Gombe States to strategise on their unlawful activities.”

He said the suspects would be handed over to police for investigation and possible prosecution.

