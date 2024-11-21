Forfeited assets: Diezani moves to amend suit challenging EFCC 

Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, on Thursday sought to amend her suit challenging the order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the final forfeiture of her assets at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The ex-minister filed the motion for the amendment of the suit through her lawyer, Godwin Iyinbor.

When the matter was called on Thursday, no counsel appeared for the EFCC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo asked Iyinbor if he had received processes from the commission and responded in the affirmative.

He said: “Yes, my lord. We received a counter affidavit to our originating process and we have filed a further affidavit in response.”

The lawyer, however, informed the court that they had filed a motion to amend their processes and that the commission had been duly served.

The judge consequently adjourned the matter till February 17, 2025, for hearing the motion to amend the originating process.

Alison-Madueke had through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), sued the EFCC as the sole respondent.

The ex-minister in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023, sought an order extending the time to seek leave to apply for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice on the sale of her property.

