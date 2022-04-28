‘Forget about rigging in 2023 elections,’ Buhari tells politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told politicians planning to rig the 2023 general election to drop the idea.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this during an Iftar dinner with members of the Diplomatic Corps at the State House in Abuja.

He promised to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians next year.

President Buhari, however, warned against foreign interference in the elections.

He said: “Those planning to rig the forthcoming elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box.

“As you are all aware, the tenure of this administration ends on May 29, 2023. Typical of election years all over the world, the tempo of political activities is often high.

“That is the nature of democracy. I am committed to bequeathing a stronger culture of credible elections to Nigeria than I met.

“As Nigeria goes through this trajectory, I urge our friends in the global community, represented by the Diplomatic Corps, to adopt a positive role that reinforces the doctrine of respect for our internal affairs and respect for facts and devoid of preconceived notions and bias.”

