‘Forget census, focus on insecurity, 2023 elections,’ Ex-Kaduna MILAD, Umar counsels Buhari

The former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa (retd), on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the proposed national census scheduled for April 2023, and focus on tackling the growing insecurity in the country.

Umar, who is the Chairman of the Movement for Unity and Progress (MUP), made the call in a statement in Kaduna.

He described another census at this time as a waste of resources.

The statement read: “Nigeria is facing existential challenges caused by insecurity and a collapsing economy, embarking on a census would amount to a misadventure and waste of scarce resources.

“The decision of the Federal Government to seek and get the approval of the National Council of State to conduct the National census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.

“A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented levels of insecurity, the collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a National census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce national resources.

“This administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

“A National census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible.”

