Forget critics, Oba burial for us was an investment —Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Nigerian hype man and nightlife aficionado, Pascal Chiuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has bragged about the ostentatious lifestyle and money splash amongst his peers especially during Obi Cubana’s late mother’s burial which took place in Oba, Anambra State a couple of weeks ago.

He claimed that what went down at Oba was an investment for him and his peers, and that the rewards have started rolling in.

According to the businessman, their lifestyle and flamboyance exhibited by socialites during the burial are avenues for even more opportunities in the entertainment and hospitality sector in which they belong.

He claimed the Oba scenario would be replicated whenever a well-meaning aged loved one of theirs passes, irrespective of what critics have to or will say.

The Cubana Group hypeman further stated that it will be a herculean task for history to erase what took place in Oba, Anambra State.

Sharing a photo of himself and his former boss, the celebrity barman wrote:

“No Follow Us Dey Drag Doings, Our Business Requires Noise N Doings, If Una Like Complain Till Tomorrow If Our Well Aged Loved One Dies Again We Go Still Use Excess Doings Bury Am.

“It’s Good For Our Entertainment N Hospitality Businesses.

If We Don’t Make This Noise N Doings How Will All These Multinational Brands Bankrolling Us Get Visibility.

How Do We Sell Out @casa_cubanahomes.

Abeg Make Una Cry Una Cry @obi_cubana Has Proved To The World That He Owns The African Entertainment Market, We Lead Others Follow.”

He continued;

“To You The Weak N Envious Minded Guys Is A Lavish Burial And You Want To Criticize But To Us It’s A Heavy Investment.

Since Then Deals Are Rolling In, Investors Are Calling, Brands Are Seriously Begging For Affiliation, Abi Na The Followers N So On, So Make Una Try Calm Down. Well E Reach To Worry Una Shaaa Because E Really Choke !!!!

“But Best Believe Before Anybody Go Fit Erase What Happened In Oba E Go Tehhhh, History Will Never Forget.

Abeg Do Your Own N Leave Our Own For Us.

#DrEzeMuo #CelebrityBarMan.”

