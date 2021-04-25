Forget issues of development for now, let's focus on uniting Nigerians ---Former speaker, Dogara  | Ripples Nigeria

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to unite in tackling the spate of insecurity in the country and ensure that peace prevails, saying that issues of development, although important, are not the most immediate.

Dogara while delivering the keynote address at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Achievers University, Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, said Nigerians must consider themselves stakeholders, if the country must win the war against insecurity.

He maintained that it would take a visionary leader with the right political will to win the war against insecurity, noting that the country needs a team whose pedigree must match their rhetoric for unity, peace and progress.

“Our most immediate challenge now is to bring our disparate people together and pull down our barriers; otherwise, we cannot build. Issues of development, although absolutely important are not the most immediate.

READ ALSO: ‘Dogara’s name not in our register. He is not a member,’ APC denies ex-speaker in court

“No one without an implementable solution on the questions of unity and justice for all regardless of ethnicity and creeds should have their names on the ballot,” Dogara said.

The highpoint of the event was the conferment of honorary doctoral degree on the Registrar/Chief Executive, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof. Joseph Odugure.

Other awardees at the event were the President/Managing Director, CBC Emea Ltd, Foluso Falaye, and Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Join the conversation

Opinions