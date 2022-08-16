‘Forgive Tinubu’, monarch pleads with aggrieved Yoruba leaders

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pleaded with leaders and stakeholders in the Yoruba ethnic group who may be opposed to the presidential candidacy of the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.

The Oluwo sought forgiveness on behalf of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) saying the 2023 election offers a better prospect for the Yoruba people to produce a president.

The monarch made the call in a statement released by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Monday, in Osogbo, Osun state.

The statement read in part, “The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, tried. Then the late business tycoon, Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, made a try and won democracy for us. The same mistake must not be repeated again. This is not about political party. It is natural to offend each other but divine to forgive.

“The chances of one of us becoming the President of Nigeria are bright and promising. He might have offended you just as you also might have offended someone. Let’s heal the wound of enemity to move on and faster.

Oba Akanbi also called on Tinubu to approach all aggrieved Yoruba leaders and politicians and ensure genuine reconciliation with them.

He argued that it was in the interest of the Yoruba race for its leaders and stakeholders to forgive one another despite political differences.

“This is the last chance should we want our children to forgive us. I enjoin the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to approach the aggrieved Yoruba leaders, stakeholders and politicians for genuine reconciliation and harmonisation,” the statement read further..

