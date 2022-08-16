Politics
‘Forgive Tinubu’, monarch pleads with aggrieved Yoruba leaders
The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pleaded with leaders and stakeholders in the Yoruba ethnic group who may be opposed to the presidential candidacy of the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu.
The Oluwo sought forgiveness on behalf of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) saying the 2023 election offers a better prospect for the Yoruba people to produce a president.
The monarch made the call in a statement released by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Monday, in Osogbo, Osun state.
The statement read in part, “The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, tried. Then the late business tycoon, Moshood Kasimawo Abiola, made a try and won democracy for us. The same mistake must not be repeated again. This is not about political party. It is natural to offend each other but divine to forgive.
Read also:‘How can people with problems over certificates lead you well in 2023?’ Saraki mocks Tinubu
“The chances of one of us becoming the President of Nigeria are bright and promising. He might have offended you just as you also might have offended someone. Let’s heal the wound of enemity to move on and faster.
Oba Akanbi also called on Tinubu to approach all aggrieved Yoruba leaders and politicians and ensure genuine reconciliation with them.
He argued that it was in the interest of the Yoruba race for its leaders and stakeholders to forgive one another despite political differences.
“This is the last chance should we want our children to forgive us. I enjoin the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to approach the aggrieved Yoruba leaders, stakeholders and politicians for genuine reconciliation and harmonisation,” the statement read further..
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...