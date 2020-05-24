Form pressure group to demand trial of Diezani, Magu begs Nigerians in the UK

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has expressed displeasure over continued difficulties to have Diezani Allison-Madueke tried.

He has, therefore, pleaded with Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) to form pressure groups to demand the trial of Diezani, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources.

A statement on Sunday by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, quoted Magu to have made the plea during a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday with Nigerians in diaspora.

During the interactive meeting anchored in London by the Host/Moderator of the group, Prince Ade Omole, Magu also assured Nigerians in the diaspora of their business protection at home.

He stressed that local fraudsters frustrating diasporans from investing in Nigeria would henceforth be dealt with.

Magu said the EFCC was aware of the frustration, uncertainties and risks local fraudsters were posing to credible businessmen and women abroad, who wish to invest in the Nigerian economy.

“The EFCC is ready to offer intelligence services to anyone seeking genuine business partners in Nigeria”, he said.

Explaining further, the EFCC’s boss said that, profiles of potential business partners in Nigeria would be obtained and delivered to the foreign-based investors and this would assist them in taking decisions on whom to partner with locally.

“We can also offer intelligence on any line of business desired by the Nigerian in the diaspora. We are ready to do all these to encourage credible and serious investors who do not want to be defrauded by fraudsters at home”.

Magu charged Nigerians in the diaspora to avail themselves of these opportunities and bring more investments into the local economy.

He also tasked them to support the anti-graft war, by exposing foreign assets of local politicians by taking advantage of the government’s whistle-blowing policy.

“The EFCC needs collaborative engagements with you all”, he added.

He wants diasporans to put more pressure on authorities and governments in their countries of residence to prosecute corrupt Nigerians hiding in their domain.

On the issue of Diezani, Magu said he was not happy that Diezani had not yet been tried, stressing that it was important Nigerians in the UK formed pressure groups to demand her trial.

“Nigerians in the United Kingdom need to collaborate with the EFCC more and pressure the authorities there to assist the EFCC in bringing Diezani to trial.

“Does it not bother Nigerians in that country that Diezani has not been brought to trial for the heinous allegations of corruption against her in Nigeria?

“The public ownership of the fight against corruption should not be limited to Nigerians at home, we must all come forward, wherever we are, to insist that corrupt practices must not continue”, he said.

He gave accounts of the painstaking works of the EFCC in the areas of convictions and recoveries and assured them, that the Commission is on course in the pursuit of its assigned mandate.

READ ALSO: Magu begs British government to extradite Diezani over alleged corruption

“We are on course. In 2020 alone, in spite of the Covid- 19 pandemic, we have secured 213 convictions already. This shows the commitment we are putting into the work”, he said.

In their responses, participants at the conference, numbering over 500, drawn from Europe, Asia, Africa, South and North America and other parts of the world, commended the EFCC for its robust and gallant fights against economic and financial crimes.

Join the conversation

Opinions