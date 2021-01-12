Former Adamawa gov, Bindow, faults APC NEC over dissolution of party structures

The decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dissolve its structure across board, has been faulted by a former governor of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, had in December, 2020 dissolved the party structure at the states and national levels.

However, speaking when he visited the State Secretariat of the APC, in Yola, on Monday, Bindow, who just returned to the state, 22 months after he lost his re-election bid in 2019 said:

“To be candid, I am rather opposed to the dissolution of the party structure right from the national down to the ward level by the NEC.

“I would have preferred the leadership structure of the party be retained so that everyone remains in his/ her position. I don’t subscribe to the dissolution and I want everybody to know this and hear it from me.

“If there’s an erstwhile governor or a secretary to the government of the federation from the party, one of them becomes the party leader. But if, I say, I am the leader of the party, can anyone fault this claim.”

Apparently noticing that some of the party members might not be pleased with his stand, the former governor then said:

“But the issue here is not about who is the party leader, because the party leader everyone here knows is Ibrahim Bilal, the caretaker chairman, who everybody here is under. While the SGF is our father.”

Meanwhile, speaking with newsmen, Bilal said the leadership of the party in the state were in full support of the NEC’s dissolution of the party’s structure.

