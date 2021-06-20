Former Alpha Beta MD, Opara, files suit against Tinubu

A former Managing Director of Alpha Beta LLP, Dapo Apara, has filed a lawsuit at a Lagos State High Court to stop former Governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from taking control of the finances of the tax consulting company.

In the suit filed by Apara’s lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), the former MD alleged that Tinubu still controls the affairs of the firm that monitors and generates revenue on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

Also mentioned in the suit as defendants include the current MD of Alpha Beta, Akin Doherty, a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, and the firm itself.

Apara had, in 2020, filed a suit before the High Court but withdrew it before filing it a second time on Friday, after making amendments.

In 2018, he had also written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing Alpha Beta of tax fraud.

He had gone further to petition the High Court to compel the firm to pay him his entitlements after he accused Tinubu of facilitating his removeal from his position as MD for investigating the firm’s finances.

In the ammended suit, Apara is seeking eight reliefs including “A declaration that Tinubu, not being a named partner of the Alpha Beta, is not entitled to direct or influence the affairs of the firm in such a way that will deprive the claimant (Apara) of his profits.”

