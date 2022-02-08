Former APC chairman joins PDP in Plateau

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Latep Dabang, on Tuesday switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with his supporters.

Dabang, who was removed as APC chairman in Plateau State over alleged anti-party activities last year, had been in talks with the PDP leadership in the state for months before he moved to the party.

Some of his supporters who joined him in PDP include a former member of the State House of Assembly, Nanpon Tom, APC former Assistant Secretary in the state, Binkur Nandom, and their supporters.

The defectors were received into the PDP by the party’s chairman in the state, Chris Hassan, at a rally tagged: “the Great Movement 2022,” held in Langtang North local government area of the state.

In his address at the event, Hassan said: “Our assignment starts from Langtang North LGC; from there, we will take PDP to the Government House in Rayfield come 2023.

“With the defection of these heavyweights from APC to the PDP, we expect total victory in the 2023 general elections in this state.”

Dabang, who addressed journalists after receiving the PDP flag, boasted that the opposition party would take over the state in 2023.

He said: “I am calling on all right-thinking people in Plateau State who are still in the APC to take a stand and move to the PDP. The APC is not a quality party.

“I have full assurance that the PDP will win the state in 2023 and Plateau people will say bye-bye to APC.

“This is a great moment me and my supporters and I will deploy my political arsenals against the APC in the state to ensure the PDP wins.”

