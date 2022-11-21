Former APC chieftain, Timi Frank, begs Jonathan to wade into PDP crisis

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan, to consider wading into the crisis that has continued to rock the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APC spokesman who made the appeal to Jonathan on the occasion of the former President’s 65th birthday on Sunday, called on him to play a mediation role in the PDP so as to resolve the lingering crisis ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message he sent to the ex-president, Frank said Jonathan has the magic wand to bring peace to the party.

Describing Jonathan as a “visionary leader whose guidance and direction are truly inspirational and of tremendous blessing to all”, insisted that it has become imperative for the former leader to urgently broker peace between the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and the G-5 group led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in order to stabilise the party and brighten its chances of winning the 2023 general elections.

“I implore you to play a leading role to finding a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the moment,” the political activist said.

“This is coming against the background that you are seen as a father and a leader to the entire good people of Nigeria.

“Don’t look away when your house is burning. I recognise your statesmanship status and so many Nigerians support that position.

“However, as a father to the entire PDP family, on whose platform you had governed this country and the country which you left about seven years ago has come to be known as the poverty capital of the world.

“I implore you in the spirit of peace and the love of country to intervene and bring the warring factions together to ensure we coast to victory in order to salvage the country come next year.

“Kindly do all that is possible to make PDP return to power to enable us continue with the trajectory of good governance. PDP is the only party that can rescue and unify the country.

“You are a symbol of peace in Africa, let the role being continuously played by you in Africa reflect in Nigeria.

“Nigerians and I have made mistakes and we acknowledge the mistakes. Therefore, we plead with you to find a place in your heart to forgive and forget as life is not devoid of mistakes.

“Our great leader, the symbol of peace in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general, find a place to forgive us all as you celebrate your birthday today.

“Once more, a very big congratulations to you and the entire family. We pray the good Lord will continue to bless and strengthen you in all you do in Jesus’ name, Amen,” Frank said.

