Former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, accuses ruling party of plot to assassinate Atiku

Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused the party of plotting to assassinate the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Frank said the attacks on Atiku’s rallies in Kaduna and in Maiduguri, Borno State, showed a clear pattern of the assassination plot.

The former APC spokesman said the plot against Atiku was being hatched to look like what happened when former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was shot and killed during a campaign rally in July two days before parliamentary elections in the Asian country.

“First, it was in Kaduna and now it is Borno, the home state of the running mate to the Presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima. Where next? Why is APC after Atiku’s life?

“It is not a coincidence that the attacks on Atiku’s rally and convoy are taking place in APC-controlled states.

“The plot is meant to stop Atiku at all cost following his wide acceptance by the North and indeed the entire country as the first choice for president in 2023.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how Funso Williams who was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, was assassinated in Lagos while contesting against the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during his second term reelection bid.

“The hasty rebuttal by the police saying there was no attack on Atiku’s convoy was not only pedestrian and absurd but reeks of complicity on the part of the state in the dastardly act.

“On the one hand, they claimed there was no attack. On the other, they admitted that one “Danladi Musa Abbas, 32 years old, who attempted to disrupt the convoys along the airport road was arrested by the police inside a church after a hot chase in an attempt to escape.

“Why make arrest with a stone as an exhibit when you claimed there was no attack?

“The National Peace Committee should call the APC to order and prevail on it to stop sponsoring pre-election political violence in the country, especially those targeted at Atiku and his campaign rallies in line with the peace accord recently signed by party stakeholders.

“Nigerians have to hold the APC responsible should any harm befall Atiku and his supporters before, during and after the 2023 general elections,” Frank said.

