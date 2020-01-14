Former Betis boss Setien takes over from Valverde at Barca

La Liga champions, Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and replaced him with former Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

55-year-old Valverde helped the club to bag four titles, winning two successive La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup; and they lead on goal difference this season.

However, the Catalan side have produced a series of unconvincing displays under Valverde’s leadership and have failed to reach the Champions League final.

61-year-old Setien led Betis to their highest finish in the league since 2005 and to the Copa del Rey semis before leaving in May.

He has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

In a statement, Barca said they had reached an agreement with Valverde to terminate his contract and thanked him “for his professionalism, his commitment, his dedication and his always positive treatment towards all that make up the Barca family”.

