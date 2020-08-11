Former Boko Haram fighters listed a northern governor among their leaders —Ex-CBN Deputy Gov

Some repentant Boko Haram fighters mentioned a serving governor from the northern part of the country as one of their leaders, a former Central Bank of Nigeria official told journalists on Monday.

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the apex bank, said on a Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM programme, “Morning Crossfire”, that two ex- Boko Haram terrorists had in a chat with him and a few others recently identified the governor as one of the leaders and financiers of the terror group.

Mailafia, who was the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, added that the terror group had already infiltrated the southern part of the country.

He said: “Some of us also have our intelligence networks. I have met with some of the bandits; we have met with some of their high commanders – one or two who have repented – they have sat down with us not once, not twice.

“They told us that one of the northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria. Boko Haram and the bandits are one and the same. They have a sophisticated network. During this lockdown their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lockdown.

“They were moving ammunition, moving money, and distributing them across different parts of the country.”

“They are already in the South, in the rain forests of the South. They are everywhere. They told us that when they finish these rural killings, they will move to phase two. Phase two is that they will go into urban cities, going from house to house to kill prominent people.

“I can tell you this is the game plan.”

