News
Former Buhari’s spokesman, Adesina decries ‘misrepresentation’ of memoir
Former presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has publicly expressed concern about what he deems “misrepresentation” of the content within his new book, “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”
The book, launched to much anticipation, was expected to offer insights into Adesina’s experiences during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari. However, media reports surrounding the book’s launch have spurred controversy, leading Adesina to take to his X handle on Saturday to clarify alleged distortions.
According to Adesina, some media outlets have misrepresented a specific section of the book, suggesting it details claims about the former president considering the “rendition” of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, amidst purported assassination plots against Kanu abroad.
READ ALSO:Adesina mocks Bishop Kukah for comment on corruption under Buhari
Adesina vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing that the book’s true narrative does not reflect such interpretations. He urged readers to engage with the book directly to access its contents without the filter of potentially misleading media reports.
The post reads, “Contortionists have begun to twist the content of my book, ‘Working with Buhari.’ They claim I said COS Abba Kyari denied me access to PMB for five years.
“They lie that there was a plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu abroad. Very opposite of things I wrote. And it’s written in English”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...