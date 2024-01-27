Former Buhari’s spokesman, Adesina decries ‘misrepresentation’ of memoir

Former presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has publicly expressed concern about what he deems “misrepresentation” of the content within his new book, “Working With Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”

The book, launched to much anticipation, was expected to offer insights into Adesina’s experiences during his tenure under former President Muhammadu Buhari. However, media reports surrounding the book’s launch have spurred controversy, leading Adesina to take to his X handle on Saturday to clarify alleged distortions.

According to Adesina, some media outlets have misrepresented a specific section of the book, suggesting it details claims about the former president considering the “rendition” of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, amidst purported assassination plots against Kanu abroad.

Adesina vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing that the book’s true narrative does not reflect such interpretations. He urged readers to engage with the book directly to access its contents without the filter of potentially misleading media reports.

The post reads, “Contortionists have begun to twist the content of my book, ‘Working with Buhari.’ They claim I said COS Abba Kyari denied me access to PMB for five years.

“They lie that there was a plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu abroad. Very opposite of things I wrote. And it’s written in English”.

