Former COZA choir blasts Fatoyinbo over colleague’s death

A former choir coordinator at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) simply identified as Nnenna Kalu-Ude, on Thursday berated the founder of the church, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and several others over the death of an acquaintance who was also a chorister in the church.

In a post on her Instagram page, Kalu-Ude said she was maltreated alongside other members by the church.

She alleged that all the people who dared to speak up about the “evil” going on in the church either fall ill or die mysteriously.

The woman, who described the controversial preacher in derogatory terms, accused him of engaging in extramarital affairs with members of the church.

Read her lengthy thread below.

