Politics
Former Edo Assembly speaker, Elizabeth Ativie, dumps APC
The former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ms. Elizabeth Ativie, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ativie, who was the first female speaker of the Assembly, announced her decision to leave the party at a media briefing held on Tuesday in Benin City.
She was however silent on her next political move.
READ ALSO: Edo APC accuses Gov Obaseki of unnecessary appointments
The former speaker dismissed reports that she quit the APC because of her failure to secure the party’s ticket for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives seat.
Ativie was the speaker of the Assembly during ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole’s administration in the state.
