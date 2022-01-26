Politics
Former Ekiti PDP chairman, Kolawole, clinches party’s guber ticket
The immediate past Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole, on Wednesday, emerged as the candidate of the party for the June 18 governorship election in the state.
Kolawole, who enjoyed the support of former state governor Ayo Fayose and most of the party hierarchy, polled a total of 671 votes out of 1185, to defeat his closest rival, Segun Oni, himself a former state governor who got 330 votes.
READ ALSO: Ekiti Guber: Sen Olujimi drops out of PDP primaries, alleges gender discrimination
The Ekiti gubernatorial ticket was contested by eight aspirants including former deputy to Fayose, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who was the PDP candidate in the 2018 election won by the current governor, Kayode Fayemi.
Other aspirants were the former PDP National Treasurer, Wale Aribisala, Bisi Kolawole, Kayode Adaramodu, Lateef Ajijola, and Mrs Titilayo Owolabi-Akerele.
