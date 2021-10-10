Former EME artiste signee, Niyola, explains why she left Banky W’s record label

Nigerian recording artiste, Niyola real name Eniola Akinbo has explained why she left Banky W’s record label, Empires Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2015.

Speaking during a recent session monitored by Ripples Nigeria, the singer-songwriter stated that she was wrongfully packaged and marketed by the record label.

She stated that EME was primarily interested in selling ‘too much of her skin’ to appeal to the public.

Niyola revealed that she had a fall-out with the label because she was not prepared to yield their request. The ‘Toh bad’ singer stated that she was hurt leaving the label, however, her departure made her realise her true potential as an independent creative.

Niyola had this to say during her session with Chude Jideonwo;

Read also: How Niyola tactfully waved me when we first met –Banky W

“When a female artiste wants to do music, the first thing any man will think of as a businessman is being s**y.

“I’m s**y, I’m smart, I love God, but it is also important to find a person or people who understand that.”

Speaking further, Niyola explained how she expected the record label to have promoted her image before the public.

The songstress continued;

“I think that to be fair on the label, a lot of times, they just didn’t see it, they are businessmen and did things as far their knowledge carried them…

“I should have been marketed as who I was and not just as a girl that is pretty and that can sing.

“Leaving EME wasn’t a happy event. It was not happy in the sense that when you invest time, your blood and all into something, you want to see it do what it’s expected to do.”

Watch the session below.

Join the conversation

Opinions