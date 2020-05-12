Former federal lawmaker tests positive to COVID-19 in Benue

A former member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Mrs Rebecca Apedzan has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Makurdi.

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Apedzan also served as a Commissioner under Senator George Akume’s administration in the state.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Monday at the end of an expanded consultative meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Action Committee in Makurdi.

According to Ortom, though it was not clear how the former National Assembly member contracted the virus, she had been taken in for treatment.

Speaking further, the governor explained that he would be going for another COVID-19 test because he was in a meeting with the former lawmaker on Sunday, urging all those who had contacts with her in the last few days to do same.

“We were on a meeting together yesterday although we maintained social distancing. However, though I had done the test in the past which returned negative, I will have to go for another test. I urge all those who had contacts with her to also make themselves available for tests.”

Ortom, who insisted that contracting the virus was not a death sentence, said further: “We can all see that many of the victims are being treated and discharged so there is no need to fear because we will treat any victim in the state at no cost.”

