 Former Finance Minister, Adeosun, wins legal suit in NYSC Certificate saga | Ripples Nigeria
Former Finance Minister, Adeosun, wins legal suit in NYSC Certificate saga

Published

9 seconds ago

on

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery, which resulted in her resignation in 2018.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his ruling on the originating summons with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on her behalf, held that the NYSC certificate based on the constitution is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.

”I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the relieves sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” he said.

READ ALSO: Adeosun, Ahmed, Sadiya Farouq to face Reps committee over N1.7tr NSIP funds

The judge, therefore, granted all the four relieves sought for determination by the former minister.

Taiwo noted that the AGF, in his counter-affidavit, did not challenge the avirement of the plaintiff, wherein the defendant stated that the Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask her to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on her on accord.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that while Adeosun was the plaintiff in the suit, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) was the sole defendant.

