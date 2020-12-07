Former Gov Attah advocates return to parliamentary system, says presidential system has failed

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has advocated for a return to the parliamentary system of government, arguing, that the presidential system of government is not working and has failed Nigerians.

Attah, who made the comments on Sunday during a virtual Public Policy Dialogue, powered by Ricchezza Initiative for Social Empowerment, said that the parliamentary system made it possible for those representing the community to be elected by the community, not the party, not the law court.

Attah further added that the presidential system currently practised in the country has failed, as it does not allow the people at the community level feel the impact of government at the centre.

According to Attah, the cost of an election in the presidential system has made it difficult for political office holders to do much for the people as they would first satisfy the biddings of their sponsors.

Speaking further, Attah said; “The parliamentary system made it possible for those representing the community to be elected by the community, not the party, not the law court. The people would know who they want. You cannot rig the conscience of the people.

“The cost of the election today is tremendously expensive, making it difficult for public office holders to do what the communities want. They do what the sponsors want. To campaign across the country in the case of presidential elections or for those contesting as governors, you need a lot of money. So the moment you are sworn into office, you focus on your sponsors,” he added.

