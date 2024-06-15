Former Gov Fayemi says states should negotiate minimum wage they can afford

In a bid to address the lingering issue of national minimum wage, former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has called for the decentralization of minimum wage negotiations.

Fayemi, who also served as chairman of the governor’s forum, made this statement on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, on Friday.

“Every governor has to deal with the issue of national minimum wage. When I was governor and chairman of the governor’s forum, and I believe even till this recent negotiation, is that we should decentralise minimum wage negotiations and allow states to have their own negotiations with their own labor unions whilst the Federal Government conducts its own negotiations because the fingers are not equal,” Fayemi said.

He suggested that states should be allowed to negotiate with their respective labor unions, separate from the federal government’s negotiations, saying this approach, he believes, would acknowledge the diversity in states’ economic conditions and capacities.

The former governor’s suggestion comes as the country grapples with the challenge of implementing a uniform national minimum wage, given the varying economic realities across states. Fayemi’s advocacy for decentralized negotiations echoes the notion that “the fingers are not equal,” implying that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be the most effective solution.

This proposal has sparked debate on the feasibility and potential implications of decentralizing minimum wage negotiations. While some argue it could lead to more tailored and realistic wage agreements, others fear it may exacerbate income disparities across states.

As the national minimum wage conundrum continues, Fayemi’s suggestion adds a new dimension to the discussion, prompting a reevaluation of the current framework and its potential for reform.

