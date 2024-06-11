Former Gov Lamido sparks controversy, claims Tinubu did not build Lagos

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State made a provocative statement, on Monday, challenged the widely-held notion that Bola Tinubu, the current President of Nigeria, built Lagos State during his tenure as governor.

Lamido made this claim in an interview on ChannelsTV’s Politics Today on Monday.

The former governor asserted that Lagos was developed using Nigerian resources, citing the construction of the port, airport, and bridges. He downplayed Tinubu’s role in the state’s growth, stating, “He never built Lagos.”

“Lagos was built with Nigerian money- I mean the port, the airport, the bridges. So, when you say Tinubu built Lagos; he never built Lagos.

“I know him when he was under SDP; when he was the secretary of the party. I also knew him as governor of Lagos State. I know him very well and I know his capacity, I know what he can do; I know what he cannot do. Luckily today, he is there on top of the country. He never built Lagos,” he alleged.

Tinubu served as the governor of Nigeria’s economic capital from 1999 to 2007. Some of his supporters credit him for laying the foundation for a modern Lagos State.

Lamido’s comments have sparked a heated debate, with some supporting his stance and others vehemently disagreeing. The former governor’s remarks have been seen as a subtle criticism of Tinubu’s leadership and his handling of the country’s affairs.

Lamido’s statement has also raised questions about the ownership and management of Nigeria’s resources, highlighting the need for transparent governance and accountability.

