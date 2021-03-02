Former gov, Obi, advocates regional policing as solution to insecurity, terrorism | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Former gov, Obi, advocates regional policing as solution to insecurity, terrorism
The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has implored the Federal Government to grant autonomy to states regarding the policing of their regions.
Obi made this call during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight, on Monday, March 1.
According to the former governor, the move would help curb the myriads of security challenges the country faces.
“Allow some region-like state security system to function. The government has to come out genuinely to tackle the issue of security of lives and properties by investing in them,” he said.
“I served as a governor and when I found out that we had a security issue, I decided that every community in Anambra State must have their own security outfit funded and supported by the government.
“If you go to Anambra State, every community has a pickup for security. In fact, some own two or three. A community like Nnewi owns four or five because it is critical.”
Read also: Nwobodo charges South-East governors to establish regional security outfit
Furthermore, Obi reiterated the call for restructuring the polity in a bid to tackle the challenges being faced by the country.
He explained that his call for the nation’s restructuring is imperative because it appears the current system isn’t producing the needed result.
When asked what should be done to prevent further loss of lives in the country, the PDP chieftain reiterated his call for regional security architecture.
He explained that for the citizens to be safe, communities should have a network that will effectively guarantee their security, noting that it is the best approach.
“Just support every community, let governments of the states support every community. There is no better protection or security you can have within a community than those communities being in charge of their own security because they know the criminals.
“They know those who are foreigners in their community, so it is very easy. You can’t come to my village and provide a better community than my villagers,” he added.
