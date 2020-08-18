Former Gov Ohakim, mistress in bitter feud, make counter accusations

Ikedi Ohakim, a former Governor of Imo State is currently engaged in a bitter feud with an ex-mistress of his, one Ms Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Premium Times reports, that the former governor had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, claimed that Ms Amuchienwa, who resides in Lagos and deals in luxury items, assaulted him inside his hotel room in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Read also: IMO: Ohakim begs fellow gov candidates to withdraw suites against gov-elect Ihedioha

The estranged mistress, who confirmed that she had a romantic relationship with the former governor, in her response to the petition, said it was not true that she assaulted him, but that she was at the hotel on his invitation, believing he wanted to pay her all the money he was owing her.

She also alleged that Ohakim is a scammer.

Join the conversation

Opinions