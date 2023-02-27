Politics
Former Governor Yari wins Zamfara-West senatorial election
Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State, has emerged as the winner in the Zamfara-West Senatorial Election held on February 25th.
The Collation Officer for Zamfara West, Professor Rufus Teniola from the Federal University Gusau, declared Yari the winner of the election with a total of 147,346 votes.
EFCC arrests ex-Zamfara gov, Abdulaziz Yari over alleged role in Accountant-General's N80bn fraud
Yari’s closest opponent was Bello S. Fagon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 55,833 votes.
The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) candidate obtained 363 votes, while the Labour Party secured 111 votes.
The Senatorial District consists of six local governments: Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Talata Mafara, Maradun, and Bakura.
