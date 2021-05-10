Former Head of State, Abdulsalami denies links with terrorists | Ripples Nigeria

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (rtd), has slammed reports linking him to terrorism and banditry in Niger State, describing the allegations as ‘false’.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdulsalami in Minna, and signed by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman on Monday.

Some sections of the media had alleged that the former Head of State had been supplying bandits with food and weaponry via helicopter deliveries.

Consequently, Abdulsalami stated that such activities is “a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,” he said.

He also implored Nigerians to be wary of fake news intended to besmirch the image of others saying, “I urge Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media”.

By Mayowa Oladeji

