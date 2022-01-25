News
Former IGP, Smith, speaks on ways to ensure efficient fight against crimes
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has implored Nigerians to collaborate with the Force towards eliminating societal menace and crimes.
This appeal was made on Monday by the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, who also encouraged upstanding Nigerians to join the Force in order to restore sanity to the society.
In his statement at the South West Zone Police recruitment sensitization forum held at the Alausa auditorium, Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police, highlighted the complexities towards policing a huge country as Nigeria which necessitates the call for all-inclusive policing.
He said, ” No one knows better the character of its citizens than members of the community. Therefore, citizens are encouraged to kindly urge people of good character to join the Force.
“Additionally, citizens should endeavour to encourage serving police officers by reporting and commending professionalism and acts of valour to relevant authorities as much as they regularly report misconducts by bad eggs”.
Read also: Former IGP warns against banning SARS
For those applying for admission into the Police, he advised them to take the process seriously by preparing very well for the examination, in order to give them the best possible chance of success.
“The complex difficult nature of policing a nation with over 400 ethnic groups cannot be overlooked in highlighting challenges the police encounter in the discharge of their responsibilities, there is, therefore, the need for general inclusion of men, women and the youth as a means of engaging efficient policing.”
