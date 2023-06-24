Former Imo Gov, Ohakim speaks on said ambition to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo State, has refuted allegations that he harbours aspirations to lead the Ohanaeze Ndigbo sociocultural organisation.

Ohakim, in a statement issued on Saturday, claimed that despite having once led an uprising to prevent certain individuals from shortening the Ohanaeze election in January 2021, he had never sought to become the organization’s President-General.

The former governor claimed he preferred to work on the main Igbo socio-political organization’s cracks from the outside.

The statement reads partly: “I never nursed the ambition of becoming the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“It is common knowledge that I was at the forefront of the move to stop some unscrupulous elements from truncating the January 2021 Ohanaeze election that ushered in the immediate past President-General, the late Professor George Obiozor.

“The issues are yet to be completely resolved and if anything, I see myself better working from the outside to ensure that every crack in Ohanaeze is smoothened.”

In April, the organisation appointed elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as its President-General, replacing the late Prof. Obiozor.

Iwuanyanwu who would serve in the position for two years, earlier in the week, said plans were underway to redesign and restructure the organisation’s outlook.

Iwuanyanwu spoke when members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Imo State Chapter, visited his office in Owerri, to felicitate with him for accepting to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He told them that “Ohanaeze will wear a new look which will be the pride of all’.

