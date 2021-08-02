Former INEC Chairman, Jega, warns Nigerians against voting APC, PDP in 2023 elections

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega has warned Nigerians against voting for the two major political parties; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Jega’s assertion, he opined, was due to the antecedents of both parties which have driven the country to the brink of recession amidst spiralling inflation rates and widespread insecurity.

According to him, Nigerians must search for a better alternative to the two parties.

The former INEC boss stated this on Monday via an interview with BBC Hausa.

He said; “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again,”he alleged.”

“The bad things these parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give their trust to the parties again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.”

“The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted sneaked into the APC.”

“We are hearing nothing. That is why I’ve since registered with the Peoples Redemption Party( PRP). I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help Nigeria. That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path,” he said.

