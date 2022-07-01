Former Kaduna gov, Makarfi, says Wike’s anger against Atiku justified

Ongoing factionalisations within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to the choice of running mate by its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has led to various stakeholders appealing for peace.

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, has waded into the discourse, noting that the displeasure of Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, over being overlooked for the position was justified.

The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had reportedly endorsed Wike as the vice-presidential candidate, but Atiku later picked Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Kaduna, Makarfi suggested that Atiku and Wike get down and discuss the circumstances that led to the selection of Okowa.

“I won’t blame Wike for feeling bad because he has been one of the pillars of the party,” the former governor said.

“Let the presidential candidate, Atiku, sit down with Wike to discuss issues because he is the only one that knows why he picked his running mate. The matter is resolvable.

“As long as elections will be held in 2023, PDP will win, but we need to work hard for us to win in 2023. PDP is set to bring true democracy back to Nigeria and we have learnt our lessons,” Makarfi added.

He also debunked rumours of a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Honestly, I am hearing this for the first time that I am defecting from PDP to APC and I don’t know what can be the basis. Why should I make an investment in terms of time and whatever you can mention in PDP and now decide to leave?” Makarfi asked.

“Why should I go through the stress and just when we are getting it right, then I now leave the PDP for APC or any other party?

“What will be the attraction for me to leave the PDP? Well, people don’t approach me with such a rumor because they know the type of person that I am.

“If they want to come, they come to me with substance. What could be the basis? In every rumour there must be a basis. Is it because members of the opposition party attended my son’s wedding and that is the basis of that rumour?”

