Politics
Former lawmaker, Sani outlines how Tribunal can decide petitions in one week
Former Kaduna State senator, Shehu Sani has called on the Presidential Elections Tribunal (PET) to expedite action at resolving the various cases before it before the May 29 handover date.
Sani believes that the tribunal can easily decide on the petitions filed by aggrieved parties against the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect within one week if the panel wants to meet the deadline for the handing over.
In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, the former lawmaker said the process should not be delayed on issues of technicalities.
While outlining how a speedy resolution can be achieved, Sani said:
“Give the opposition one day to present their case. Give the ruling party one day to defend themselves. Give Inec one day to defend themselves.
“Demand for Inec portal result. Tell all the three to swear. If this Presidential case is taken to Customary or Sharia court today justice will be done by Friday. Shikenan,” he opined.
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 8, 2023
