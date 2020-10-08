Former MD of Alpha-Beta drags Tinubu, company to court for alleged fraud

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been dragged to court for alleged fraud.

Tinubu was dragged to a Lagos State High Court alongside a consulting firm, Alpha-beta, and a former commissioner in the state, Akin Doherty, over alleged money laundering, and tax evasion among other corrupt practices.

A former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, levelled the allegation against Tinubu and others and dragged them to court.

In the writ of summons deposed to the court, Apara accused Tinubu and Alpha-beta of reneging on certain agreements reached in the past about the management and control of Alpha-Beta.

In the summon marked LD/7330GCMW/2020, he demanded for Tinubu and other respondents in the matter to appear before the court within 42 days or judgment may be given in their absence.

In a petition he wrote to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about two years ago, Apara had alleged that Alpha Beta was involved in N100bn fraud. The commission did nothing about the petition till date.

Apara, in his statement of claim, alleged that Tinubu even boasted that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, would protect him.

“The 2nd defendant (Bola Tinubu) also warned the claimant not to even think of exposing his involvement in the financial affairs of the 1st defendant (Alpha Beta) to the EFCC as the then acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, will always protect him (Tinubu),” the statement read.

The claimant, who said that Alpha Beta came into existence in 2002 when Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State, added that he was the one who came up with the idea of a consulting firm helping the state government to track and reconcile taxes.

According to Apara, the initial agreement was to give him 30 percent but when their relationship went sour the defendants refused to pay him his share.

The former Alpha Beta boss is therefore, praying for an order of the court compelling an account of all sums due to him from 2010 till date and an order tracing all funds and assets due to him from the inception of Alpha-beta as well as for payment to him by the defendants, all sums adjudged to be due to him upon the submission of the account.

No date has been fixed for hearing in the case.

