Former military governor writes Buhari, warns ‘lopsided appointments’ will ruin Nigeria

A former military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd), on Sunday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged lopsided appointments into public offices in the country.

In a letter titled: “Mr. President; Please belong to all of us,” dated May 31, 2020, and addressed to President Buhari, the outspoken former governor said the appointments so far made by the president into federal positions would bring the country into “ruins.”

It read: “At this time and in the light of all that has happened since you took office, any conversation with you Mr. President cannot gloss over the chaos that has overtaken appointments into government offices in your administration.

“All those who wish you and the country well must mince no words in warning you that Nigeria has become dangerously polarized and risk sliding into crisis on account of your administration’s lopsided appointments which continues to give undue preference to some sections of the country over others.

“Nowhere is this more glaring than in the leadership cadre of our security services.

“Mr. President, I regret that there are no kind or gentle words to tell you that your skewed appointments into the offices of the federal government, favoring some and frustrating others, shall bring ruin and destruction to this nation.

“I need not remind you, Mr. President, that our political history is replete with great acts of exemplary leadership which, at critical moments, managed to pull this nation back from the precipice and assured its continued existence.”

