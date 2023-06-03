Former minister Tallen denies being invited or detained by EFCC

A former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has denied reports that she was invited or detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC}

Tallen was throwing light on her recent visit to the Abuja office of the anti-graft agency.

This is coming on the heels of earlier reports on Friday that the former minister was being questioned over allegations that N2 billion meant for the African First Lady Peace Mission Programme was improperly used.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Tallen, disclosed that she arrived at the EFCC office on her “own accord,” adding that she wasn’t detained or invited either.

According to her, she visited the EFCC headquarters to “address the extremely false claims” that had lately been made against her, although she did not specify the reason for her visit.

Read also: EFCC quizzes ex-women affairs minister, Pauline Tallen, for alleged diversion of N2bn

“Owing to the respect for my former principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation; however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent and appropriate action, should this have been a genuine inquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs to inquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs, and is injurious to my person and character.

“Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency, neither was I arrested,” she stated in the statement.

Tallen further noted that economic and political infrastructure should be used to serve the nation and not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now