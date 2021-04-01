Former minister’s residence attacked in Plateau, one killed | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday night attacked the residence of former Minister of Sports, Damishi Sango, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

One security man was reported killed in the attack, while other security officers who sustained injuries have been taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the former Minister was at home with his family at the time of the attack.

The Commissioner of Police and his team had visited the scene of the incident while a team of detectives and intelligence officers have commenced investigations and a manhunt for the criminals launched, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Uba who confirmed the incident said.

He pointed out that Mr Sango and members of his families were unhurt.

