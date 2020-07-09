Latest Politics

Former NMA chairman dies from COVID-19 in Ondo

July 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo State, Dr. Michael Adeyeri, died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The incumbent chairman of the association, Dr. Wale Oke, who confirmed the doctor’s death to journalists, said Adeyeri died after attending to a patient in his private hospital at Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

He said the deceased was initially taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, after he developed symptoms of the virus.

The NMA official died exactly one week after the state’s former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro died from COVID-19-induced ailment.

Ripples Nigeria

