Former NNPC boss, Ararume, sues Buhari, demands N100bn for alleged unlawful removal

President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged before the Federal High Court in Abuja and is facing a N100 billion lawsuit for allegedly removing Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume from his position as non-executive chairman of the newly incorporated Nigeria National Petroleum Company without authorization.

Ararume is suing the President Buhari-led Federal Government for the enormous sum as compensation for the alleged damages he suffered when he was fired as the head of the NNPC after using his identity to register the company.

A group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) consisting of Chief Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C. Nwufor, and Gordy Uche filed the lawsuit with the file number FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 on Ararume’s behalf, on Wednesday.

The non-Executive Chairman’s office should be governed and regulated by the stated laws, according to Ararume’s disclosure of four issues for the court to decide in the lawsuit, one of which was whether this was the case in light of the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2010, and the NNPC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

In addition, he is requesting that the court interpret Section 63 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to establish whether the President may constitutionally remove him from his position as non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC for any reason other than those permitted by the law.

He also urged the court to rule on Buhari’s ability to fire him in violation of explicitly stated clauses in the company’s articles of association, section 63 (3) of the PIA Act 2021, and section 288 of the CAMA Act 2020.

It is also to be determined if the supposed removal of the individual pursuant to the letter dated January 17, 2022, without compliance with plainly stated legal requirements, is not unlawful, unjust, null and void, and has no legal effect at all.

The plaintiff requests that the court declare that, if the objections are resolved in his favor, his position as non-Executive Chairman of the NNPC is solely governed and regulated by CAMA 2020, PIA Act 2021, and the Memorandum of Association.

A declaration that by the provisions of section 63 (3) of the PIA Act, CAMA Act, and Memorandum of Association of the NNPC, the President cannot by remove him from office as non-Executive Chairman without following due process of the law.

Ararume, therefore, prayed for an order of the Court setting aside his removal by Buhari vide letter of January 17, 2022 with reference number SGF.3V111/86.

Additionally, he requested that the court immediately reinstate him and grant him all of the rights and perks that come with holding the position of non-executive chairman of the NNPC.

The plaintiff further requested another injunction preventing the defendants from removing his name from the list of Directors of the Company and the nullification and setting aside of all NNPC Board decisions and resolutions taken from January 17, 2022, to the present.

He asked for N100 billion in compensation for the improper removal, disruption, and interruption of his tenure as non-executive chairman of the NNPC.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed December 15 for further mention in the suit and ordered that the amended originating summons be served on parties before the adjourned date.

