Former NNPC GMD, Yakubu, sues EFCC over seized $9.8m, £74,000
The former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for refusing to release his $9.8 million, and £74,000 despite a court ruling clearing him on the corruption charges.
The EFCC operatives raided Yakubu’s Kaduna home on February 3, 2017, and recovered $9.8 million, and £74,000 kept in a fire-proof safe.
The ex-NNPC chief was reported to have omitted the funds from the asset declaration form he filled in 2015.
He was arraigned on a six-count charge of money laundering, and false declaration of assets at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on March 16, 2017.
However, Justice Ahmed Mohammed discharged and acquitted Yakubu on the charges in March last year.
In the new originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/231/2023, and filed by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, at the same court, the ex-NNPC chief asked the court to determine whether the EFCC has the right to withhold the funds after the March 22 judgement.
He also urged the court to order the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Guaranty Trust Bank — to immediately release the monies to him while awaiting the determination of the EFCC’s appeal.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court dismisses ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu’s appeal against forfeiture of $9.7m, £74,000
Yakubu also prayed the court to grant an order directing the defendants to immediately transfer the seized funds into an account under the control of the court’s Chief Registrar or into an account that would be operated by the Chief Registrar, the EFCC, and him, while awaiting the determination of the appeal.
But in a notice of preliminary objection, the EFCC counsel, Faruk Abdullah, urged the court to dismiss Yakubu’s application.
He described the suit as an abuse of the court process.
The counsel argued that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter due to appeals pending before superior courts.
Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter to May 18 for hearing.
