Former Osun senator, Ogunwale resigns from PDP as party ward declares his exit a ‘relief’

Former Osun Central Senator, Felix Kola Ogunwale, has officially parted ways with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as confirmed by party leaders in Ward 01, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The development was announced during a special ward congress held on Monday, where the party’s leadership described Ogunwale’s resignation as expected and inconsequential, citing his long-standing absence from party activities.

The former lawmaker, who served in the Senate from 2003 to 2007, had earlier resigned his position as chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, sparking speculation over a strained relationship with Governor Ademola Adeleke.

At the congress, Ward 01 PDP Chairperson Taibat Oladimeji, through a statement read by Abayomi Adegoke, said the party had moved on from Ogunwale’s disengagement long before his formal exit.

“The special ward congress affirmed that the exit of Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale (Jumokol) from the party (PDP) was a relief for us at the ward and local government level because he has not participated in any party activities for about a year and we have filled the gap long before now,” she said.

“The congress was convened in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of our great party, PDP, at the instance of the Party Leaders, Ward Executives and Members… to discuss the state of the party in our ward, following the membership resignation of a former leader of the party in our ward, Senator Felix Kola Ogunwale (Jumokol).”

The congress, which gathered stakeholders, leaders, and members from the ward — said to hold the largest voter register in Boripe LGA — unanimously reaffirmed its support for Governor Adeleke and the PDP at all levels.

“That all of us, the Ward leaders, the Party Executives and members, remained faithful, steadfast, undeterred and resolute to uphold our party, keep the flag flying and give victory to our party (PDP) in all future elections,” Oladimeji continued.

“The Congress passed a vote of confidence on our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and commended Mr Governor for his sterling performance in all sectors.”

She applauded Adeleke’s various infrastructure and development projects in Boripe and beyond, adding that his performance had strengthened the party’s relationship with the people.

“The support of the state’s party leadership for the governor has ensured a smooth relationship between the ruling party and the state government,” Oladimeji added.

In his resignation letter addressed to Osun PDP Chairman Sunday Bisi and Governor Adeleke, and made available by the ward leadership, Ogunwale cited personal reasons for his departure.

He wrote that he was leaving the PDP “for personal growth and sincere commitment to the welfare of his people.”

