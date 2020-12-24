Latest Politics

Former PDP gov candidate in Anambra, Obaze, contracts Covid-19

December 24, 2020
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2017 Anambra election, Oseloka Obaze has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mr Obaze, also a former Secretary to Anambra Government (SSG), announced his COVID-19 status in a statement on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

The former SSG said he has proceeded to self-isolate and urged those he came in contact with recently to also self-isolate.

“I underwent a routine pre-travel COVID-19 test on Tuesday and today, I received the result, which indicated that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“Prior to that, I had no symptoms whatsoever and was disciplined about my COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“I’m quarantining and following the recommended treatment regiments.

“I have reached out to those I might have been in contact with recently to inform them to self-isolate.

COVID-19 is real. I urge everyone to take it seriously,’’ he stated.

