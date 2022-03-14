Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

As cases of COVID-19 plummets in the US, former President Barack Obama announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.

Obama, who disclosed this in a tweet, said: “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, was tested negative.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. It is a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

Obama becomes the second US President to contract the virus after President Donald Trump announced he did in October 2020.

