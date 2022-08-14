Former President Jonathan charges Nigerians to vote with conscience

A former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised the citizenry not to elect officials who will buy their conscience during the 2023 electoral season.

Jonathan also implored Nigerians not to support candidates who would jeopardize the future of their offsprings.

The former President made this call while giving the opening remarks at the Abuja memorial summit for the late Captain Idahosa Okunbo, on Saturday.

He further encouraged voters to exercise caution when casting ballots in the general elections in 2023.

“Ahead of the 2023 elections, we are getting ready to be wooed and wowed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices.

“But these thoughts are beyond 2023. It is about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that our country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“My charge to Nigerians is to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights.

“We must shift away from the politics of bread and butter and ensure that we do not elect leaders that will buy our conscience today and mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren.

“We must endeavour to elect only those that will leave legacies of unity, peace and development,” Jonathan said.

Political leaders at all levels were also urged by Jonathan to consciously make the required sacrifices that encourage patriotism, arouse loyalty and motivate people to give their all for their nation.

Additionally, he exhorted political leaders to consider the size of their footprints and the kind of legacies they are leaving behind.

Jonathan said, “Those who also lead at various capacities in politics and business, be they councilors, council chairpersons, governors, lawmakers, at both state and national levels as well as boardroom gurus, should be bothered about the value of their leadership style.

“The essence of leadership is to drive initiatives that seek to build sustainable societies and make the lives of the people better and more meaningful.

“Every political leader should, in a moment of introspection, spare a thought for the legacy he or she would leave behind.”

